Dexter: Original Sin: Season Two Renewal Set for Showtime Prequel Series

Dexter’s origin story will continue to unfold on Showtime and Paramount+. According to Deadline, Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for a second season just six weeks after the first season finished airing.

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the Dexter prequel series. The series follows a young Dexter as he learns to follow the code taught to him by his father on how to find those to kill and stay under the radar.

A writer’s room for season two is starting soon, with production dates to be revealed later. The following was revealed about the renewal:

“Dexter: Original Sin premiered on December 13 with 2.1M global viewers across Paramount+ and Showtime in the first three days of availability, according to Deadline’s Katie Campione in a December 19 ratings story, noting also that Paramount+ touted the episode as Showtime‘s most-streamed series in 10 years. By the time of the show’s finale on Valentine’s Day, the finale audience grew 27% over the December premiere with a tally of 2.68M global viewers on Paramount+ with Showtime, Campione noted on February 20. It was the most-streamed episode of the season, up 30% from the premiere’s streaming audience.”

What do you think? Did you watch Dexter: Original Sin? Do you plan to watch season two?