I Love That for You: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Joanna realize her dreams in the first season of the I Love That for You TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like I Love That for You is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of I Love That for You here.

A Showtime comedy series, the I Love That for You TV show stars Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel with Johnno Wilson in a recurring role. The story is inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia. Joanna Gold (Bayer) dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents and starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life. Joanna also forms a meaningful friendship with her idol, Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the shopping channel. This all happens against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. The CEO of the popular channel is Patricia (Lewis), the icy and enigmatic founder.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the I Love That for You TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that I Love That for You should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.