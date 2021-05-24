How will these friends adapt in the first season of the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Flatbush Misdemeanors is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Flatbush Misdemeanors here.

A Showtime comedy series, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.





