A Showtime supernatural historical drama, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. It’s set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. The series follows earnest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective, and his seasoned partner, Lewis Michener (Lane). When a grisly murder shocks the city, they become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles — from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.





