Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 26, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

TV show description:

A supernatural drama series that’s a “spiritual descendent” of the original series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.

The series follows earnest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective, and his seasoned partner, Lewis Michener (Lane).

When a grisly murder shocks the city, they become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles — from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. Tiago’s family includes his mother Maria (Barraza), brother Raul (Adam Rodriguez), brother Mateo (Nieves), and sister Josefina (Garza).

