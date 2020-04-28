Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season One Ratings

The original Penny Dreadful series did pretty well in the ratings for Showtime and lasted for three seasons. Now, a few years after that show ended, the cable channel has introduced a “spiritual descendent” spin-off with new characters and a new setting. How will this one do? Will Penny Dreadful: City of Angels be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A supernatural drama series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. It’s set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. The series follows earnest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective, and his seasoned partner, Lewis Michener (Lane). When a grisly murder shocks the city, they become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles — from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

