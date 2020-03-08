Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Showtime Releases Trailer for Sequel Series

The Penny Dreadful sequel series is set to premiere next month, and Showtime has now released a trailer teasing the arrival of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated drama PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, premiering on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars Tony(R) and Emmy(R) winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Tony and Golden Globe(R) winner and three-time Oscar(R) nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series PENNY DREADFUL, continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar (KIDDING) also serves as executive producer. To watch and share the trailer, go to: A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period.

Showtime revealed more about the premiere of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this sequel to Penny Dreadful next month?