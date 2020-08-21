Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Cancelled; No Season Two for Showtime TV Series

The fight won’t continue. Showtime has cancelled its Penny Dreadful: City of Angels TV show so, there won’t be a second season.

A supernatural drama series that’s a “spiritual descendent” of the original Penny Dreadful series from 2014, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. It’s set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. The series follows earnest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective, and his seasoned partner, Lewis Michener (Lane). When a grisly murder shocks the city, they become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles — from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers. Despite the low ratings, compared to other Showtime scripted series, the show was a middle-of-the-road performer.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar, and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project,” the premium channel said in a statement.

The 10th and final episode aired on June 28th.

