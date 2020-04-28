Vulture Watch

Who are the real demons? Has the Penny Dreadful: City of Angels TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. It’s set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. The series follows earnest Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto), the LAPD’s first Latino detective, and his seasoned partner, Lewis Michener (Lane). When a grisly murder shocks the city, they become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles — from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 448,000 viewers. Find out how Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 29, 2020, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Penny Dreadful: City of Angels for season two? The original Penny Dreadful series survived to see three seasons and did pretty well for this channel. This version got off to a poor start (at least in part due to the premiere being released online a couple days early) but, I think that this new incarnation will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels cancellation or renewal news.



