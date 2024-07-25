Mr. Throwback: Peacock Releases Premiere Date, Photos, and Trailer for New Mockumentary Series

Mr. Throwback is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the new mockumentary series with the release of first-look photos and a trailer. Six episodes will arrive on August 8th.

Starring Stephen Curry, Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, and Adyen Mayeri with guest stars Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran, and Rich Sommer, the series follows “a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Stephen Curry.”

Stephen Curry shared the following about the series in a statement released by Peacock:

“I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center. I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series. I am honored to have joined the hilarious Adam, Ego, Ayden and the producing team of David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman and David Wain to create this series along with Erick Peyton steering the ship at Unanimous Media.”

The trailer and more photos for Mr. Throwback are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Peacock next month?