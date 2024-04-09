Those About to Die: Peacock Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Gladiator Series

Those About to Die finally has a premiere date. The new Gladiator series will arrive on Peacock in July. All ten episodes will be released at once.

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Sara Martins, Dimitri Leonidas, Iwan Rheon, Liraz Charhi, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Eneko Sagardoy, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Kyshan Wilson, and Alicia Edogamhe, the series is based on the nonfiction book by Daniel Mannix and shows the complicated times of Ancient Rome.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most… blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.”

Roland Emmerich said the following about bringing the series to Peacock:

“I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today – from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven’t changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives. When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix’s Those About to Die on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most… blood and sport. Let the games begin. All episodes of THOSE ABOUT TO DIE launch July 18, just in time for viewers to also watch the 2024 Paris Olympics (July 26 – Aug 11, 2024). Every event of the Summer Games will stream live on Peacock. Opening Ceremony coverage begins July 26 at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

