Monk: Peacock Releases Premiere Date and First Look Photos for Last Case Reunion Movie

Monk is returning to solve one last cast. Peacock announced the premiere date for the reunion movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, with the release of first-look photos. The original series aired on USA Network for eight seasons between 2002 and 2009.

Starring Tony Shalhoub, the series will have the beloved character trying to solve a case that hits close to him. It involves “his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.” Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo are also returning for the film.

Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk said the following about the reunion movie, per Peacock:

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world. We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie arrives on December 8th. Check out more photos for the film below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Monk back on the small screen? Do you plan to watch his Last Case on Peacock next month?