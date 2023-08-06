Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Four Ratings

This is the fourth season of Great Chocolate Showdown but only the third to air on The CW network (another season was released in the US on The CW’s app only). The show comes from Canada, and there’s been no word of a fifth-season renewal yet. Could CW commission new episodes if the ratings are good enough? Will Great Chocolate Showdown be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Anna Olson, Cynthia Stroud, and Steven Hodge. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features ten home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in various creative chocolate-based challenges. To avoid elimination, the “chocoholic” dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the most enormous chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the grand prize of $50,000. The bakers are Kristen Alyssia from Jackson, MS; Ashlee from Baltimore, MD; Meredith Bridges from Temple, TX; Mike C. from Chicago, IL; Charli from Jacksonville, NC; Timothy Chauvin from Atlanta, GA; Ally Hrbachek from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Donna Kim from Langley, British Columbia; Jaylin “Raplheal” Williams from Fayetteville, NC; and Emma Lee Young from Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season two of Great Chocolate Showdown on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers.

