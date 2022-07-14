Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Two Picked Up by The CW, Premiere Date Set

Here’s some sweet news for fans of the Great Chocolate Showdown program. The CW has picked up the second season of the Canadian series and it will begin airing on Thursday, August 11th. Season two will be paired with Bump, a new comedy-drama series.

A cooking competition, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. In order to avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.

Airing early this year on Saturday nights, the first season of Great Chocolate Showdown averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 445,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

The show is produced by Architect Films in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. Executive producers are Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton and supervising producer is Jennifer Pratt.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Great Chocolate Showdown TV series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season on The CW?

