Great Chocolate Showdown: Season One Ratings

The Great Chocolate Showdown originates in Canada and the series has already been renewed for a second season there. But, will The CW air season two in the United States if the show doesn’t perform well enough in the ratings? Could the future of Great Chocolate Showdown in the United States be “cancelled”? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. In order to avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

2/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

