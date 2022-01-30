Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 29, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Steven Hodge, Anna Olson, and Cynthia Stroud (judges)

TV show description:

A food competition series, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show originates on Food Network Canada.

An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert competition series, this program features 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges.

In order to avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations.

In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

