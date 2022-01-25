Menu

March

March TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 24, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

TV show description:      
A docu-series, the March TV show celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) band culture through the eyes of the members and their leaders.

Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, the first season showcases the dedicated and energetic group of 300 college students, from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players. The members balance their performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule.

The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land while sharing the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the March TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




