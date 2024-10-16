Slow Horses: Season Six Renewal Announced for Gary Oldman Drama on Apple TV+

There is no end in sight for Slow Horses. Apple TV+ has renewed the spy drama for a sixth season.

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce star in the series based on the books by Mick Herron. The upcoming season is based on the sixth and seventh novels of his book series.

In the series, Jackson Lamb (Oldman) leads the disgraced British spies dumped at Slough House. During season six, his team will be on the run as “Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

Jay Hunt, creative director of Europe, at Apple TV+, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

