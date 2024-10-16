Christina in the Country: Season Two; HGTV Sets Return for Renovation Series Starring Christina Haack

Get ready for more Christina in the Country. HGTV has announced the return date for the home renovation series featuring Christina Haack. The series was renewed for season two in 2023.

The real estate expert and designer is going through a divorce and has taken back her maiden name, and she is ready to go back to work in Nashville. Six hour-long episodes have been produced for the season, and more than 12 million people tuned in to watch season one.

HGTV revealed the following about the season two premiere:

“In the season premiere, Christina will help empty nesters completely overhaul their home in a historic community near downtown Franklin. She’ll demo the small kitchen to add square footage and incorporate an oversized peninsula and a built-in bar perfect for hosting their large family. Christina also will go super bold in the new main bedroom, stunning the couple with dramatic purple paint on the walls and ceiling to give them ultimate cozy vibes.”

Christina in the Country returns on November 12th. Check out the announcement from HGTV below.

Christina Haack is coming back…and she’s bringing her chickens with her! The SoCal-based designer/real estate expert returns with a new season of #ChristinaInTheCountry next month—see her deliver dream homes in the Nashville area and make memories with her kids on their… pic.twitter.com/bJD7swdxlY — HGTV (@hgtv) October 15, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HGTV series? Do you plan to watch season two?