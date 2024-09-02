Scariest House in America: HGTV Series to Premiere Next Month, Hosted by Retta

HGTV is bringing Scariest House in America to the network just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Retta from Ugliest House in America, the series will have her taking viewers through nine houses throughout the country as she looks for the scariest house.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Retta, star of hit HGTV series Ugliest House in America, will check out the scary instead of the ugly when she hunts for the spookiest properties in Scariest House in America. Premiering on HGTV Friday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new series will feature a former jail inhabited by bats, an alleged mobster hideout and a crumbling home that gives off witchy vibes. Retta, a comedian, actress and home design enthusiast, will tour nine eerie and terrifying houses through the Midwest, Northeast and South that have everything from built-in death traps and questionable taxidermy to daunting basements and ghost sightings. Retta will share hilariously unfiltered views about each home’s scary appearance, bad function and fright factor. HGTV will deem one house the “scariest” of them all and award the homeowners a $150,000 renovation by popular network designer Alison Victoria. “I did not see this iteration of this show coming,” said Retta. “I was cool with the summer road trip and ugly in paradise, but, for a gal that is spooked by every creak, critter and errant hair that brushes my shoulder, this wasn’t it. Glad I got through it, but I won’t lie and say I ‘enjoyed’ it.” For more exclusive Scariest House in America content, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #ScariestHouse on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans also can follow Retta (@unforettable) and Alison (@thealisonvictoria) on Instagram and binge watch past seasons of Ugliest House in America on Max(R) and discovery+. In addition, each new episode of Scariest House in America will be available to stream the same day and time on Max(R) and discovery+ – Fridays beginning Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. Retta’s original series, Ugliest House in America, will return to HGTV in 2025. Scariest House in America and Ugliest House in America are produced by Big Fish Entertainment.”

