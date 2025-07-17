Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas: HGTV Series Reportedly Cancelled

The axe continues to fall at HGTV. Us Magazine has reported that Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas will not return to the network with new episodes.

The Flipping El Moussas was renewed for a second season, but a film date for those episodes was never set. It was one of the more popular freshman shows for HGTV when it premiered in 2023. The second season, comprising 14 episodes, was ordered in July 2023.

As for Christina on the Coast, the series returned in May with its sixth season, but it has also been canceled.

The two shows follow Christina Haack, Tarek, and Heather Rae El Moussa as they tackle home renovation projects in southern California.

What do you think? Do you watch these HGTV shows? Are you sad that they will not be returning?