Building Roots: Season Two; Ben and Cristi Dozier Return for More Renovations in HGTV Series

Building Roots is returning soon to HGTV with its second season. Featuring Ben and Cristi Dozier, the eight-episode season will follow the pair as they help renovate homes in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

HGTV revealed more about season two of the series in a press release.

“Husband and wife renovation duo Ben and Cristi Dozier will bring more high-altitude, high-design transformations to HGTV in a new season of Building Roots. Throughout the eight-episode season, the Doziers will work with families looking to put down roots in their hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In each episode, they will dream up elevated designs that draw inspiration from the area’s sweeping mountain vistas, red clay canyons and winding river bends. In the premiere episode, Ben and Cristi meet a Dallas-based couple who bought a one-of-a-kind dome house built by a local artist in the ’90s. Before these Texans can make this unique mountain property their permanent residence, the Doziers need to find creative ways to modernize the home while incorporating the original stucco fireplace, salvaged wood staircase and glass grow dome. Later in the season, Ben and Cristi will bring their alpine aesthetic to Nashville, Tennessee, to renovate a young couple’s home with tranquil river views, and while in town they’ll carry out a sentimental makeover for Cristi’s sister, Amy. Building Roots is produced by So Much Film.”

Building Roots returns on September 17th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this home renovation series on HGTV?