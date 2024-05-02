All American: Homecoming, 61st Street: CW Announces Summer Premiere Dates

The CW has announced its summer schedule. Viewers will see All American: Homecoming season three and season two of 61st Street on the network starting in July.

Starring Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King, All American: Homecoming follows a group of Bringston University students.

As for 61st Street, season one of the drama aired on AMC in April 2022. The cable network has ordered two seasons of the series but decided not to air season two. The CW picked up the series and planned to air season one before releasing season two. It is not known if that is still the plan, but season two will arrive in July.

Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green star in the drama, which follows what happens when a black teen with a promising future is arrested in Chicago.

The CW revealed more about their summer schedule in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced upcoming season premiere dates for its highly-anticipated summer drama series including the third season of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, which will premiere on Monday, July 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), and the second season of the acclaimed drama 61ST STREET starring Emmy(R) Award winner Courtney B. Vance and Emmy(R) Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, which will make its network debut on Monday, July 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The current sixth season of ALL AMERICAN will conclude on Monday, July 15 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), adding two original episodes and extending its season run to 15 total episodes. Original episodes of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will then move into its regular timeslot of Mondays at 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT beginning on July 22. ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black Excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, “All American”), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, and her close circle of chosen family as they navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at the prestigious HBCU. Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Camille Hyde, “Katy Keene”), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Sylvester Powell, “Five Points”) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple, “One of Us Is Lying”) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Mitchell Edwards, “All American”), Keisha (Netta Walker, “Come As You Are”) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King, “Monster”) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success. ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“Found,” “Rosewood”), Greg Berlanti (“Found,” “The Flash,” “You”), Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “Dead Boy Detectives,” “The Flight Attendant”), Robbie Rogers (“Fellow Travelers,” “All American”), Marqui Jackson (“Rosewood,” “The Resident”) and Lindsay Dunn (“Found,” “From”). From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, 61ST STREET is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system. After Officer Logan kills an innocent man, attorney Franklin Roberts agrees to represent him in hopes of putting Logan’s corrupt department on trial. But this alliance threatens to turn Franklin’s community – and family – against him. Two-time Emmy(R)-winner Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Lovecraft Country”) leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy(R)-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us,” King Richard), Andrene Ward-Hammond (“Your Honor,” “Manifest”), Mark O’Brien (“City on a Hill,” “Blue Bayou”), Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter,” “Lights Out”), Bentley Green (“Snowfall,” “Sweet Magnolias”) and Jerod Haynes (“Chicago Med,” “Good Girls”). From AMC Studios, 61ST STREET is executive produced by Moffat (“The Night Of,” “Your Honor”), Shanks (“The Chi,” “Seven Seconds,” “Shots Fired”), Jordan and Outlier Society (Creed III), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (“Lodge 49,” “Dispatches from Elsewhere”) and Hilary Salmon (“MotherFatherSon,” “The Night Of,” “London Spy”). Below is the full list of summer drama series premieres (all times ET/PT). MONDAY, JULY 8

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Season 3 Premiere) MONDAY, JULY 15

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Season 6 Finale)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Original Episode) MONDAY, JULY 22

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm 61ST STREET (Season 2 Premiere)”

What do you think? Are you excited to see these two shows on The CW this summer?