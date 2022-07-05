All American, DC’s Stargirl, Walker, The Winchesters: The CW Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

The CW has announced premiere dates for the fall portion of the 2022-23 broadcast season. Returning to The CW this fall, we have All American, All American: Homecoming, Coroner, DC’s Stargirl, Kung Fu, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals. New fall shows include Family Law, the retitled Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars, Professionals, Walker: Independence, and The Winchesters.

Returning series The Flash, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, Riverdale (renewed for its seventh and final season), and Superman & Lois are being held for mid-season, as are new shows Gotham Knights and Recipe for Disaster.

Here are the dates from the smallest broadcast network. You can also see a complete Fall 2022 broadcast network schedule.

THE CW NETWORK SETS 2022 FALL PREMIERE DATES

Third Season of “DC’s Stargirl” Premieres Wednesday, August 31

New Legal Drama “Family Law” Debuts Sunday, October 2 Followed By the Fourth Season Premiere of “Coroner”

“Kung Fu” Season Three Kicks Off Wednesday, October 5

“Walker” Returns for Season Three on Thursday, October 6 Followed By the Series Premiere of “Walker Independence”

“iHeartRadio Music Festival” Two-Night Event Airs Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8

“All American” Season Five Premieres Monday, October 10 Followed by the Season Two Premiere of “All American: Homecoming”

New Series “The Winchesters” Debuts Tuesday, October 11 Followed by the Series Premiere of “Professionals”

The Magic Is Back When “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Returns Friday, October 14 Followed by New Episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars” Premieres Saturday, October 22 Followed by the Return of “World’s Funniest Animals”

July 5, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced premiere dates for its Fall 2022 primetime schedule.

The CW’s new fall season kicks off with the third season premiere of DC’S STARGIRL on Wednesday, August 31 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).

The new legal drama FAMILY LAW debuts Sunday, October 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the fourth season premiere of the crime procedural CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The Shen family returns for the action-packed third season of KUNG FU on Wednesday, October 5 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The third season of WALKER premieres Thursday, October 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series debut of the new Western prequel WALKER INDEPENDENCE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The two-day IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights Friday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Saturday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s hit multiplatform series ALL AMERICAN returns for a fifth season Monday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the second season premiere of the spinoff ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new supernatural drama THE WINCHESTERS debuts Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series premiere of PROFESSIONALS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US returns for a ninth season of magic Friday, October 14 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the hilarious eleventh season premiere of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).

CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS makes its series debut Saturday, October 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the third season of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2022 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00PM CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)