When Calls the Heart: Season 11 Ratings

The When Calls the Heart series has been Hallmark Channel’s most popular scripted series for a while (though they only have two right now), but nothing lasts forever. Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 11th season, schoolteacher Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start with a new romance, new challenges, and a new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) navigate their growing romantic feelings while leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard (McNally) must confront his past to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery (Wagner) and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter (Hutton) team up to unravel a mystery, putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and, of course, romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



