When Calls the Heart: Season 10 Ratings

We don’t have to worry about When Calls the Heart being cancelled right now since the Hallmark Channel series has already been renewed for season 11. Could that early renewal signal the end of the long-running show? Stay tuned.

A romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. After becoming a widow and single mother, Elizabeth eventually enters into a new relationship with businessman Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In the 10th season, Hope Valley faces an economic downturn but the residents take it on together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Bill (Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the town’s future — hot springs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.29 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the When Calls the Heart TV series on Hallmark Channel? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for an 11th season?