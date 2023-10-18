Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Releases Photos for Live-Action Version of Animated Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one step closer to its release. Netflix has released the first photos for the live-action series, which was ordered in 2018 and created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The series is based on the animated Nickelodeon series of the same name, which aired on the cable channel between 2005 and 2008.

Starring Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim, the eight-episode series will arrive in 2024. Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of young Aang (Cormier) as he learns to master the four elements.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore serve as executive producers from Rideback.

More photos from the upcoming series are below. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the animated series? Do you plan to watch the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix?