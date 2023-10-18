The Santa Clauses: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released by Disney+

The second season of The Santa Clauses is coming, and viewers are now being given a look at what’s ahead for Santa and his family. Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster.

Starring Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, season two of the series follows Scott (Allen) and his family as they confront challenges from Magnus Anta (Eric Stonestreet), aka the Mad Santa, who was in charge of the North Pole in the 14th century. The story also focuses on Scott’s attempts to train his son, Cal (Kane) to take over the mantle as Santa. Tracy Morgan guests as the Easter Bunny

Disney+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

Today, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for season two of the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses.” The brand-new trailer previews the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his family as they return to the North Pole for more adventures when the season premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, November 8, followed by new episodes weekly. In addition to Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, The Mad Santa. Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The trailer and new poster for The Santa Clauses season two are below.

