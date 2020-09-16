The Mandalorian: Season Two Trailer Released by Disney+

The Mandalorian is getting ready for its return next month and now Disney+ has released a preview of what’s to come during season two. The adventures a bounty hunter will continue as he travels through space with The Child (aka “Baby Yoda”) at his side. Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito star in this sci-fi series.

Disney+ revealed more about the return of The Mandalorian in a press release:

“The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming Friday, October 30, only on Disney+. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Check out a preview for season two of this Star Wars series below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+? Do you have a favorite character?