Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Mandalorian: Season Two; Timothy Olyphant Joins Disney+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

Timothy Olyphant

Credit: Sharpshooter/Depositphotos

The Mandalorian has added another big name to its cast for its second season. Per Deadline, Timothy Olyphant has joined the series, which is set in the Star Wars universe.

The report did not reveal what his role on the series will be, but he is not the only new addition. Olyphant joins Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff and Michael Biehn.

The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ in October, but an exact premiere date was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.