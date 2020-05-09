Menu

The Mandalorian: Season Two; Temuera Morrison Returing to Star Wars Universe in Disney+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Mandalorian is adding an iconic Star Wars villain to the series for season. Fans will see Boba Fett appear briefly on the series when it returns this fall.

Per Variety, Temuera Morrison has been cast in the role for the Disney+ series. He appeared in the prequel movies as Jango Fett, the father of the Boba Fett character.

A premiere date for season two has not yet been revealed, but The Mandalorian is still slated to return in October. Production on season two was completed just before the coronavirus shutdown began.

