Network: IFC

Episodes: 32 (half-hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: March 27, 2017 — May 6, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Hemky Madera, Paul Rae, Adan Martin Rocha, Steve Coulter, Ethan Daniels, Ryan Lee, Alex Phipps, Daisuke Tsuji, and Katie Finneran.

TV show description:

An IFC scripted comedy series, Brockmire centers on Jim Brockmire (Azaria). Jim was a successful Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer and “The Voice of Kansas City,” until 2007, when he had a drunken, profane, explicit, on-air meltdown, after discovering his wife Lucy (Finneran) was cheating on him.

That he made this discovery on 20th anniversary of the first time he declared his love for her, just added salt to the wound. For 10 years following the collapse of his marriage and career, Brockmire wandered the globe while drinking and drugging heavily, and calling random sporting events — including cock fights in the Philippines.

Now, he’s finally back home in the U.S.A., in Morristown, PA, thanks to a job offer from Julia James (Peet), the hard-drinking owner of the Morristown Frackers – a minor league ball club. She also operates Rusty’s bar, which she inherited from her father, along with an abiding love for America’s Pastime.

As a self-confessed luddite, Jim avoids the internet at all costs. Because of that, he has no clue that his two epic 2007 rants — both the original meltdown and a later “apology” press conference which was was even more damaging — have gone viral.

He has no idea that “Keeping it Brockmire,” is now a thing and didn’t even know that people now use “Lucied” as a euphemism for a particular sex act. In other words, Jim has a lot of catching up to do. Fortunately, his intern, internet whiz-kid Charles (Williams), is just the man for the job.

When Jim realizes he will not be announcing Frackers’ games over the radio, he’s ready to check out of both the job and life. Eventually, Julia and Charlie convince him to give this new gig a go. Jim stipulates that he wants free top-shelf booze at Rusty’s. Jules agrees to give him complimentary drinks — provided it’s only on Mondays through Thursdays. Finally, Jim decides to give the Frackers a shot.

Will Jim ever be able to reclaim his career, reputation, and love life? In addition, will Lucy find a way to insinuate herself into his world? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #32 — The Long Offseason

Artificial intelligence threatens to take steps in its pursuit to rule the world and attempts to take over baseball. Jim and Jules must decide if they want to embolden this emerging society ruled by machines or stay with the failing status quo.

First aired: May 6, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Brockmire TV show? Should it have ended or been renewed for a fifth season?