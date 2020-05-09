TNT, IMDb TV77 on TNT (hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: December 7, 2008 — December 25, 2012 (TNT)

Series status: Cancelled, being revived

Performers include: Timothy Hutton, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Gina Bellman, and Beth Riesgraf.

TV show description:

Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) was once a loyal fraud investigator for IYS Insurance. His point of view changed when the insurance company refused to pay for an experimental treatment that could have saved his young son. Because of his intricate knowledge of scams, Nathan’s recruited by Victor Dubenich to join a team of talented criminals to “steal back” aeronautical plans that were supposedly stolen by a competitor.

When the job is completed, Dubenich tries to double-cross the team and unsuccessfully tries to blow them up. The group decides to run a con on their former employer and Dubenich ends up ruined and arrested by the FBI. When the team is done, they form Leverage Consulting & Associates and start to help everyday people who’ve been ripped off by corrupt corporations and government agencies.

Among Nathan’s colleagues is Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), a con-woman who uses her acting skills for art thievery. Ironically, though she’s very successful as an actress for the team’s scams, she has little success as a legitimate performer.

Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) is a highly-skilled martial artist who is also a weapons and retrieval expert. He shows great proficiency with guns, yet despises them.

Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) is a computer hacker extraordinaire and a gadget guru. A self-proclaimed geek, he also has a penchant for science fiction. Parker (Beth Riesgraf) doesn’t have a known first name, and is a thief, cat burglar, and explosives expert. She also has an unnatural love of money, and a soft spot for Alec and children. She and Alec share the common bond of both being raised by foster parents.

img src=”https://tvseriesfinale.com/assets/spacer.gif” alt=”space” height=”15″ width=”450″ />

Series Finale:

Episode #77 — The Long Goodbye Job

The team embarks on their riskiest con yet when Nate takes a case linked to his son’s death.

First aired: December 25, 2012

What do you think? Do you like the Leverage TV series? Are you glad that it’s being revived on IMDb TV?