Leverage: Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) Joins IMDb TV Series Revival

Leverage has added a new face to its cast. Aleyse Shannon, who appeared on 11 episodes of Charmed, has joined the cast as a regular member of the cast for the series revival.

On Leverage, the characters are former criminals that try to right wrongs for people who need help.

Deadline revealed more about Shannon’s character on the IMDb TV series:

“Breanna’s special skills include being a genius mechanical engineer (just ask her about her drones) and making social hacking and social media manipulation look like child’s play. Landing in the foster system after her parents’ tragic car accident, Breanna got lucky finding a home with Nana, and bonus big-brother Hardison (Hodge), who reached out to the spiky, scared 10-year old by teaching her computers and hacking. As Breanna trains in new skills with the other Leverage team members, she will need to learn to embrace and trust her new family.”

Leverage is in its second week of production.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the revival?