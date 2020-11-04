Alex Rider: Early Season Two Renewal for IMDb TV Thriller Series?

Alex Rider is premiering on IMDb TV later this month, and it looks like the series will have a second season. The series airs on Amazon Prime in the UK, and it from Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television. Deadline reported that production on season two of the thriller will start in January in the UK.

Otto Farrant stars in the series as Rider. A 22-week production is set for the IMDb TV series, which is longer than usual. The series was set to start production before the end of the year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The series follows “a British teenager who has been trained as a spy since childhood.” Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure appear on the series as a part of The Department, an offshoot of MI6.

Season one of Alex Rider will premiere on IMDb TV on November 13.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Alex Rider on IMDb TV?