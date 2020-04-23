Leverage: Noah Wyle and TNT Castmembers to Star in IMDb TV Revival

Leverage is coming back! The TNT series is being revived by IMDb TV for a 13 episode season, and four cast members of the original outing are turning for the revival. The only difference will be the leading man. Noah Wyle will lead the series. Timothy Hutton was in charge of the cast of characters last time the series aired. Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge are all returning for the series.

Dean Devlin is also in charge of the revival, and he spoke about bringing the former TNT series back to IMDb TV. Per Deadline, he said the following:

“Since the day it was cancelled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart. Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends. I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

What do you think? Will you watch the revival of Leverage?