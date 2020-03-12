Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Nancy Drew: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Nancy Drew TV show on The CW: season one viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Will the mysteries be solved in the first season of the Nancy Drew TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nancy Drew is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Nancy Drew here. *Status update below.

A mystery drama series on The CW, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Nancy Drew TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Nancy Drew on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.



Canceled and renewed TV show

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
Linda ConradP.SakthivelMitzi PoulinMonicaTeresa Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Linda Conrad
Reader
Linda Conrad

Great show with young cast. Used to read Nany Drew when I was a kid and shared it with my nieces. Please renew. I enjoy every episode.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 6:40 pm
P.Sakthivel
Reader
P.Sakthivel

Love Nancy Drew. Young cast will good talents. Each episode keeps me wanting to see more.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 2:34 am
Mitzi Poulin
Reader
Mitzi Poulin

My father passed away, so I didn’t get to see it when it first came out. I am fortunate that I was able to finally settle down and start watching TV again. This show made me forget the past couple of months that has been so hard for me. It is that good. The acting was marvelous. The story line was excellent. I would absolutely love to see season two come out. Also the ending of season one left us all hanging. I would really love to see what happens with Nancy’s father.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
December 30, 2019 9:05 pm
Monica
Reader
Monica

Loved Nancy drew, cant wait for season two

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
December 29, 2019 9:20 pm
Teresa
Reader
Teresa

I just love this series! It’s my new favorite show! I love The Who done it theme and love the whole ghost storyline. I know this isn’t the old book series revived (or if it is, it’s the more grown version), but I just love it. CW, please keep this show!!!

Vote Up4-4Vote Down Reply
December 29, 2019 8:01 am
Mel
Reader
Mel

Love it keep coming

Vote Up6-5Vote Down Reply
November 29, 2019 2:33 am
Ann
Reader
Ann

They have utterly change Nancy from the true person she was in her wonderful books, whom I loved reading and couldn’t wait to read the next one. I thought this Nancy Drew TV show was gonna be so cool to watch but I was definitely mistaken, I no longer want to record it. It’s very disgusting the way Hollywood has changed all the characters.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
November 21, 2019 12:47 pm
Mel
Reader
Mel

Nancy drew is amazing best show ever fast moving but still keeps u thinking love this show bring it back for more we need NANCY

Vote Up5-8Vote Down Reply
November 15, 2019 7:05 am
purplepebbles
Reader
purplepebbles

This is not the Nancy I expected. I hope it’s fixed. I stopped recording it because I was so disappointed in the use of the occult.

Vote Up6-5Vote Down Reply
November 7, 2019 4:04 pm
Karen
Reader
Karen

I like it. I never read the books so I really cant go off that. I think it’s good and it will start to pick up next episode. Everyone is impatient and wants everything to happen in 1st episode. Chill out and just enjoy the show.

Vote Up5-10Vote Down Reply
October 22, 2019 10:05 am
Carolyn Lindley
Reader
Carolyn Lindley

I’m 70 and Loved reading Nancy Drew as a young person. I read them all. A friend’s dad would buy books for her and she’d share with several of us. I became an Elementary School Librarian in 1971. One of our staff wanted me to get rid of the Nancy Drew books saying they weren’t good literature. I refused and introduced another generation to Nancy Drew. Nancy Drew was wholesome, enjoyable reading. The show I watched tonight, Oct. 12, was Disgusting. This proves how Low and Immoral Hollywood has sunk. To take a sweet, awesome, young lady and turn her… Read more »

Vote Up15-4Vote Down Reply
October 12, 2019 10:25 pm
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

Should be cancelled or improved. For people who remember the books, this character is nothing like her. Trying to endear yourself to the youth by sexy scenes, disrespect for her father is a really bad thing to do.

Vote Up18-5Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 10:19 am
Cynthia Holland
Reader
Cynthia Holland

I agree with you! It should be improved or cancelled.

Vote Up13-5Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 6:45 pm
Teresa
Reader
Teresa

I agree with you as well. It just wasn’t necessary to stray that far from the Nancy Drew we knew and loved. It seemed to cheapen the story in a way. I’m hoping they’ll fix that major flaw or it won’t survive.

Vote Up9-4Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 9:15 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz