A mystery drama series on The CW, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.
*1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.
Great show with young cast. Used to read Nany Drew when I was a kid and shared it with my nieces. Please renew. I enjoy every episode.
Love Nancy Drew. Young cast will good talents. Each episode keeps me wanting to see more.
My father passed away, so I didn’t get to see it when it first came out. I am fortunate that I was able to finally settle down and start watching TV again. This show made me forget the past couple of months that has been so hard for me. It is that good. The acting was marvelous. The story line was excellent. I would absolutely love to see season two come out. Also the ending of season one left us all hanging. I would really love to see what happens with Nancy’s father.
Loved Nancy drew, cant wait for season two
I just love this series! It’s my new favorite show! I love The Who done it theme and love the whole ghost storyline. I know this isn’t the old book series revived (or if it is, it’s the more grown version), but I just love it. CW, please keep this show!!!
Love it keep coming
They have utterly change Nancy from the true person she was in her wonderful books, whom I loved reading and couldn’t wait to read the next one. I thought this Nancy Drew TV show was gonna be so cool to watch but I was definitely mistaken, I no longer want to record it. It’s very disgusting the way Hollywood has changed all the characters.
Nancy drew is amazing best show ever fast moving but still keeps u thinking love this show bring it back for more we need NANCY
This is not the Nancy I expected. I hope it’s fixed. I stopped recording it because I was so disappointed in the use of the occult.
I like it. I never read the books so I really cant go off that. I think it’s good and it will start to pick up next episode. Everyone is impatient and wants everything to happen in 1st episode. Chill out and just enjoy the show.
I’m 70 and Loved reading Nancy Drew as a young person. I read them all. A friend’s dad would buy books for her and she’d share with several of us. I became an Elementary School Librarian in 1971. One of our staff wanted me to get rid of the Nancy Drew books saying they weren’t good literature. I refused and introduced another generation to Nancy Drew. Nancy Drew was wholesome, enjoyable reading. The show I watched tonight, Oct. 12, was Disgusting. This proves how Low and Immoral Hollywood has sunk. To take a sweet, awesome, young lady and turn her… Read more »
Should be cancelled or improved. For people who remember the books, this character is nothing like her. Trying to endear yourself to the youth by sexy scenes, disrespect for her father is a really bad thing to do.
I agree with you! It should be improved or cancelled.
I agree with you as well. It just wasn’t necessary to stray that far from the Nancy Drew we knew and loved. It seemed to cheapen the story in a way. I’m hoping they’ll fix that major flaw or it won’t survive.