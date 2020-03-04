Menu

Empire: Cancelled? Renewed for Season Seven?

by Telly Vulture

Empire TV show on FOX: canceled? season 7?

©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Michael Lavine/FOX

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Empire TV show on FOXIs the music going to stop? Has the Empire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Empire, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas.
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Empire on FOX is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 44% and 41%, respectively. Find out how Empire stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Empire is ending so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder if Empire will be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Still, networks have been known to change their minds from time to time. Or, if the ratings are strong enough, a spin-off could certainly be created. After all, Empire was still one of FOX’s top-rated shows last year. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Empire cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Is this the right time to end the Empire TV show? Would you watch a seventh season of this FOX series?



Rosemary Morris
Rosemary Morris

Pls continue the empire seasons. I luv the show. Season 6 would be a bad ending

February 14, 2020 4:50 pm
Rosemary Morris
Rosemary Morris

No way pls dont cancel I love the show. Plus the 6th season would be a very bad ending. How can you let it end like that ?????? Pls continue the seasons

February 14, 2020 4:49 pm
Winter Bare
Winter Bare

It hasn’t ended yet it comes back in March

February 23, 2020 12:42 pm
Diane Perez
Diane Perez

He’ll ya I would watch it… I want 20 seasons at least..

February 10, 2020 11:38 pm
Lisa Gordon
Lisa Gordon

I think there should be a seven season

February 1, 2020 10:47 am
Summer
Summer

Totally unfair to leave a show closed or ended with a cliffhanger like this. Shame on FOX for this.

January 22, 2020 1:23 pm
Rosemary Morris
Rosemary Morris

Exactly

February 14, 2020 4:51 pm
RitaJ
RitaJ

Renew EMPIRE Season 7, it’s an ICONIC TV SHOW. COOKIE AND LUS need to heal the luv and hv a season of peace as power couples do when the relationship enters momentum.

January 21, 2020 8:39 pm
Rosemary Morris
Rosemary Morris

I want them back in love together making love

February 14, 2020 4:52 pm
Winter Bare
Winter Bare

Me too! I want to see them happy in love!!!

February 23, 2020 12:44 pm
Regina Barros
Regina Barros

We loved Empire! Couldn’t stop watching every evening. I can’t believe there is no season 7, that’s awful!!!

January 17, 2020 11:57 pm
Angel Strew
Angel Strew

I would definitely like to see a 7th season of Empire! Please. I have never missed a show

December 30, 2019 3:32 am
Heather
Heather

Please continue on with season 7. I am a huge empire fan, never miss an episode! You can’t leave me hanging with the finale of season 6. Too intense of a cliffhanger!!

December 28, 2019 7:11 pm
Paula
Paula

I was really in to Empire and Star I think that Lee Daniel’s need to retire now because if he wasn’t going to end them right he should have just cut empire when he cut star. I have no energy for him now never again.

December 25, 2019 3:16 am
Brian
Brian

YES Would Absolutely Watch a 7th Season of this show

December 4, 2019 9:38 am
Sonia M Cervantes
Sonia M Cervantes

Yes i would watch it and watch it..i love empire and star please bring them back….

October 1, 2019 9:43 pm
Elizabeth A Rosado
Elizabeth A Rosado

I believe there should be a 7th season if we the fans enjoy it why not

September 26, 2019 5:22 am
Baseemah Aadil
Baseemah Aadil

I would like to see Empire for. Season 7

September 25, 2019 8:14 pm
Linda goeke
Linda goeke

Love for Empire to have a 7th season showing. I have watched all six seasons, & really enjoy the show. Never miss it!

December 13, 2019 5:02 pm
