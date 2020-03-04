Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Empire on FOX is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 44% and 41%, respectively. Find out how Empire stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Empire is ending so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t need to wonder if Empire will be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Still, networks have been known to change their minds from time to time. Or, if the ratings are strong enough, a spin-off could certainly be created. After all, Empire was still one of FOX’s top-rated shows last year. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Empire cancellation and renewal alerts.



