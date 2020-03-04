Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the FOX television network, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas.
Season Six Ratings
The sixth season of Empire on FOX is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 44% and 41%, respectively. Find out how Empire stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
We don’t need to wonder if Empire will be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Still, networks have been known to change their minds from time to time. Or, if the ratings are strong enough, a spin-off could certainly be created. After all, Empire was still one of FOX’s top-rated shows last year. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Empire cancellation and renewal alerts.
Pls continue the empire seasons. I luv the show. Season 6 would be a bad ending
No way pls dont cancel I love the show. Plus the 6th season would be a very bad ending. How can you let it end like that ?????? Pls continue the seasons
It hasn’t ended yet it comes back in March
He’ll ya I would watch it… I want 20 seasons at least..
I think there should be a seven season
Totally unfair to leave a show closed or ended with a cliffhanger like this. Shame on FOX for this.
Exactly
Renew EMPIRE Season 7, it’s an ICONIC TV SHOW. COOKIE AND LUS need to heal the luv and hv a season of peace as power couples do when the relationship enters momentum.
I want them back in love together making love
Me too! I want to see them happy in love!!!
We loved Empire! Couldn’t stop watching every evening. I can’t believe there is no season 7, that’s awful!!!
I would definitely like to see a 7th season of Empire! Please. I have never missed a show
Please continue on with season 7. I am a huge empire fan, never miss an episode! You can’t leave me hanging with the finale of season 6. Too intense of a cliffhanger!!
I was really in to Empire and Star I think that Lee Daniel’s need to retire now because if he wasn’t going to end them right he should have just cut empire when he cut star. I have no energy for him now never again.
YES Would Absolutely Watch a 7th Season of this show
Yes i would watch it and watch it..i love empire and star please bring them back….
I believe there should be a 7th season if we the fans enjoy it why not
I would like to see Empire for. Season 7
Love for Empire to have a 7th season showing. I have watched all six seasons, & really enjoy the show. Never miss it!