Empire: Cookie Spin-Off Series Not Moving Forward at FOX, But Being Shopped Elsewhere

The Empire spin-off featuring Cookie Lyon, played by Taraji P. Henson, is not going to be seen on FOX. The network has decided to not move forward with the series but it is being shopped to other outlets, per Deadline. The series could possibly land on ABC or Hulu.

Empire ended its run on FOX in April. The high price tag of the spin-off is the reason behind FOX passing off the spin-off. It is not known who would join Henson on the series.

Terrence Howard, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario also starred in Empire. The series followed the lives of those involved with the Empire Entertainment Company.

Danny Strong, Stacy A. Littlejohn, and Yolonda Lawrence are set to write and executive produce the spin-off if it moves forward.

What do you think? Did you watch Empire? Do you want to see more of Cookie in a spin-off?