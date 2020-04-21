Empire: FOX Series EP Has Alternate Ideas to Release the Real Series Finale

Will Empire ever get a proper ending? Recently, showrunner Brett Mahoney spoke TVLine about the possibility of a real series finale for the FOX TV show.

The drama series, which airs its series finale tonight, April 21st, revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), his sons (Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray and Trai Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). The cast also includes Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario.

As reported earlier, Empire‘s sixth and final season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, episode 18 (with some footage from 19) is acting as the FOX series finale. But will fans ever get to see the ending as planned? Showrunner Brett Mahoney hopes so:

Everyone wants to send the series off [properly]. I can’t guarantee it will happen, but we’re hopeful. And if we don’t actually get a chance to shoot the series finale, I think we’ll find some creative way to get [the information] out there, whether it’s by just releasing the script or finding another way to satisfy fans.”

Even if it doesn’t happen, Mahoney says the Empire series finale will have some closure:

The question [became], ‘Can I craft [an ending] that’s going to be satisfying based on [the footage that] what we had, which was all of Episode 18 and half of 19. And, luckily, [there are scenes] we had shot in 19… that were reflective of the spirit that we wanted to end the series with [in the original finale].”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Empire? Are you watching the finale tonight?