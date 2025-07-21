Law & Order: SVU: Season 27; Aimé Donna Kelly Promoted to NBC Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU has promoted from within for another series regular. Viewers will see more of Aimé Donna Kelly during season 27.

According to Deadline, her character, Captain Curry, has appeared on 29 episodes during the last five seasons. Kelli Giddish is also returning as a series regular for season 27.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane star in the NBC series, which follows those who work in the Special Victims Unit of Manhattan.

Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC this fall.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this Dick Wolf crime drama?