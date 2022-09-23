Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 25 — Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Stabler, Tutuola, and the rest of the squad keep getting the job done. Has the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Molly Burnett, and Kelli Giddish. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Junior Detectives Joe Velasco (Pisano), and Grace Muncy (Burnett). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.



The 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.47 million viewers. Compared to season 23, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SVU stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of September 23, 2022, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has not been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for season 25? The series is one of the peacock network’s highest-rated shows, and it no doubt makes a lot of money for NBCUniversal in streaming and syndication. I do not doubt that it will be renewed for a 25th anniversary year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SVU cancellation or renewal news.



