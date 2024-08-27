Somebody Somewhere: Season Three to End HBO Comedy Series, Premiere Date Revealed

Somebody Somewhere has a return date, and it has been revealed that its upcoming third season will be its last. HBO announced the premiere date for season three with the release of a trailer.

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson star in the HBO series, which follows Sam (Everett), who struggles to fit into life in her hometown.

The following was revealed about season three of the Somebody Somewhere:

“The Peabody Award-winning and critically acclaimed third and final season of the HBO Original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE, starring, written, and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, returns SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and executive producers Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.” Everett said the following about the show coming to end: “It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO. Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to Amy, the entire HBO family, and to the most talented and caring cast and crew. The heart of Somebody Somewhere is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

