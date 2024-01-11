The Last of Us: Season Two Casting Revealed for HBO series as Pedro Pascal Recovers

The Last of Us has added two more to its cast for season two. Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino are joining the cast as characters featured in The Last of Us Part II, the video game the season will be based on.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series is set 20 years after a fungal infection spreads among the world’s population and turns many into zombie-like creatures.

Dever will play Abby in the series. She is “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, co-creators, writers, executive producers, and directors for The Last of Us said the following about Dever joining the cast of the HBO series, per Deadline:

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

As for Mazino, he will play Jesse, who is “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

Mazin and Druckmann also spoke about his casting in The Last Of Us. They said the following, per another Deadline report:

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him. We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Production on The Last Of Us season two will start next month, which is giving Pascal time to recover from an injury. Those watching The Golden Globes saw the actor with his arm in a cast. Variety revealed the reason for that:

“During commercial breaks, “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal, who came to the Hilton with his left arm in a sling, was visited by many celebrities including Andrew Scott and Jeffrey Wright. Variety also stopped by the Chilean star’s table. At the time, Pascal was trying to “prank call” Matt Damon who was sitting across the room at the “Air” table. Pascal laughed hard after he realized that he was talking to voice mail rather than to Damon himself. Of his broken wing, Pascal explained to Variety that he fell down some stairs at his family’s home and is awaiting surgery later this month. He expects to be ready to go back to work by the time “Last of Us” begins production on Season 2 in mid-February.”

The Last of Us is likely to return to HBO in early 2025. The exact premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Are you excited for season two?