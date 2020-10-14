His Dark Materials: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed by HBO

His Dark Materials now has its return date. The second season will arrive on HBO in November. A new poster teasing the return of the series was also released. Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are returning to the series from season one.

HBO revealed more about the return of His Dark Materials in a press release.

“Season two of the HBO drama series HIS DARK MATERIALS debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Season two of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.”

Check out the poster for His Dark Materials season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of His Dark Materials? Do you plan to watch season two on HBO?