His Dark Materials: Season Two Trailer Released by HBO, Episode Cut Due to COVID-19

His Dark Materials has a second season on the way, and a trailer has now been released to tease the new season. Andrew Scott, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the series for its new season, and the trailer shows them off.

HBO revealed the following about the new season in a press release. Check that out below.

“In the second season of HIS DARK MATERIALS, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary. HIS DARK MATERIALS is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.”

The second season will be one episode shorter. BBC reported that one episode of the season was cut due to COVID-19. The episode, which focused on James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, could not be filmed.

Check out the trailer for the new season and a video of their Comic Con @Home below.

