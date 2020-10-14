Vulture Watch

Airing on the HBO cable channel, His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Lucian Msamati, Gary Lewis, Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson, and James McAvoy. Recurring performers include Ian Gelder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Georgina Campbell, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, and Simon Manyonda. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians.



Season One Ratings

The first season of His Dark Materials averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 423,000 viewers. Find out how His Dark Materials stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

His Dark Materials has been renewed for a second season which will debut November 16, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about this show being cancelled in the immediate future. A co-production of HBO and BBC, His Dark Materials has already been renewed for season two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on His Dark Materials cancellation or renewal news.



