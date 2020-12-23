Network: HBO

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: November 4, 2019 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Lucian Msamati, Gary Lewis, Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson, James McAvoy, Ian Gelder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Georgina Campbell, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, and Simon Manyonda.

TV show description:

A fantasy mystery series that’s based on the novel series by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul.

Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel (McAvoy), she lives a sheltered life amongst the college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master (Peters) and Librarian Scholar Charles (Gelder).

When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs. Coulter (Wilson) enters Lyra’s life, the girl embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. She meets Father MacPhail (Keen), Lord Boreal (Bakare) and journalist Adele Starminster (Campbell) at a glittering society party where she first hears about the sinister General Oblation Board.

Lyra is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians – Ma Costa (Duff), Farder Coram (Cosmo), John Faa (Msamati), Raymond Van Geritt (Fraser), Jack Verhoeven (Bell) and Benjamin de Ruyter (Manyonda) who take her North in her quest.

Once in the North, Lyra meets charismatic aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby (Miranda) who joins them on their epic journey and who becomes one of Lyra’s closest allies.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

