His Dark Materials TV show on HBO

An HBO fantasy drama, His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians. Season two picks up after Lord Asriel (McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world. Distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.





