Below Deck Galley Talk: New Bravo Series Follows Past Fan Favorites

Below Deck fans are in for a special treat. Bravo is ready to launch a brand new series, titled Below Deck Galley Talk, which will bring back past favorites from the franchise to watch and talk about the new episodes of the series. Right now, Kate Chastain, Bobby Giancola, Colin Macy O’Toole, Amy and Kelley Johnson are set to return. Others will return as well.

Bravo revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Bravo embarks on another maiden voyage with its new series Below Deck Galley Talk premiering on Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET/PT. The eight-episode series follows past franchise fan-favorites including Alex Radcliffe, Amy Johnson, Anastasia Surmava, Bobby Giancola, Colin Macy O’Toole, Connie Arias, Josiah Carter, Julia d’Albert Pusey, Kate Chastain and Kelley Johnson as they watch, critique and give their honest opinions on all the drama unfolding on current episodes of “Below Deck.” Viewers will also cruise down memory lane as the yachties dish on their own wildest, most dramatic moments on the show, bringing an unforgettable and nostalgic stay-at-home viewing experience.

Additionally, leading up to the premiere, the network will air a New Year’s Day marathon of the current season of Below Deck from 10am ET/PT-7pm ET/PT.

About the cast couples:

· Kate Chastain (Chief Stew, Below Deck Seasons Two-Seven) & Connie Arias (Deckhand, Below Deck Season Three): Since bartending together in their hometown and working on the third season of Below Deck, Kate and Connie have built a great and long-lasting friendship, even sharing the same birthday and living in the same small town in Melbourne, FL. Due to their extensive experience both on deck and in the interior, the dynamic duo will have no problem sharing their most brutally honest commentary while spilling all the tea.

· Kelley Johnson (Deckhand, Below Deck Season Two; Bosun, Season Four) & Amy Johnson (Third Stew, Below Deck Season Two; Second Stew, Season Three): As the only brother-sister pair across the Below Deck franchise, fan favorites Amy, residing in North Carolina, and Kelley, in Fort Lauderdale, FL., these two will be given the perfect chance for a heartwarming family reunion. Both having experiences working with Captain Lee and current Bosun Eddie, Kelley and Amy will have a ton to dish on as they watch the two mix it up with the new crew.

· Julia d’Albert Pusey (Second Stew, Below Deck Mediterranean Season One) & Josiah Carter (Second Stew, Below Deck Season Six): Known by fans as two of the best second stews in Below Deck franchise history, and while Julia and Josiah were ships passing in the night on different franchises, this duo will bring their “posh” British commentary and witty take on all the shenanigans happening on m/y My Seanna. Since filming the show, Julia has been pursuing a career in fashion and has married her longtime boyfriend Matty, and Josiah is currently living with his boyfriend in Manchester, UK.

· Anastasia Surmava (Third Stew/Chef, Below Deck Mediterranean Season Four) & Alex Radcliffe (Deckhand, Below Deck Mediterranean Season Five): Although they didn’t cross paths on Below Deck Mediterranean, Anastasia and Alex met in Boston and quickly became good friends over the last few months. Since then, they have built a strong friendship and consider themselves to be each other’s “wing” person, although they never hold back their flirtatious selves when together. Anastasia will have her unique and opinionated commentary to share on the interior side, whereas Alex, will have great insight on Izzy’s journey and hilarious commentary on crew hookups.

· Colin Macy O’Toole (Deckhand, Below Deck Mediterranean Seasons Three-Four) & Bobby Giancola (Deckhand, Below Deck Mediterranean Seasons One-Two): Colin and Bobby both shared their respective times on Below Deck Mediterranean, but officially met in the off-season at various events. The two have continued to stay in contact and have regularly visited each other making them the perfect “bromance.” With plans to visit each other over the holidays, they will be watching Below Deck together and sharing their take on the new cast, Captain Lee’s management style and which of the ladies catch their eyes.”